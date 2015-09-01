Andrea Pirlo set for Juventus return
19 February at 10:05Former Juventus midielder Andrea Pirlo is set to return to Juventus once his contract with New York City expires, Tuttosport (via ilbianconero) reports. The Maestro has ten months left in his contract with the MLS club and the Italian paper claims that at the end of the year he will hang his boots and make return to Turin where Juventus have already prepared for him a role in the club’s control room.
The two parties are already discussing the future of Pirlo at the club. The Italy legend could become an ‘ambassador’ of the club around the world, the same role of Trezeguet at Juventus or Ronaldinho at Barcelona.
Juventus are aware that Pirlo has become even more popular since moving to the USA and his image could boost Juventus’ business in emerging markets like the American or the Asian one. Pirlo could also be named in the team of bianconeri legends which includes the best players in the history of the club.
