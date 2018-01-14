Ian Rush claims that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Mo Salah ending up costing more than Neymar.

While the Brazilian has been playing well in France, the Egyptian has been a star in Liverpool, netting eighteen Premier League goals and looking as unstoppable as a human being can be.

While Neymar went for €222 million this summer in his move to PSG, Rush believes that Salah can go for €225!

"There's already been talk of Real Madrid looking at him, and who can blame them? In today's inflated market, it wouldn't surprise me if Liverpool one day received a £200 million [€225m] bid for him," Rush said in an interview.

"Hopefully, he is happy where he is - after all, he only arrived last summer.”

Rush included this comment in a general point about Liverpool “being a selling club”, having already offloaded the likes of Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho for huge prices.

"There's a time and a place to sell a player if the right money comes in, but for Liverpool, it's certainly not now,” the Anfield legend added.

"If they are thinking about winning the Premier League in the near future, then you can only achieve that with players like Salah. You can't be a selling club."