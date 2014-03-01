Angel Di Maria refuses to rule out Barcelona move

Paris-Saint-Germain will be facing Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16 and there is not player knows the blaugrana better than Angel Di Maria who played several times against the Nou Camp hierarchy during his time at Real Madrid. The Argentinian star has released an interview with Marca claiming that he misses his time at Madrid.



“I don’t think I’ll ever move to Barcelona but you never know what can happen in football. Anything can happen in life. When I was in Manchester I thought I would have stayed until the end of my contract, but I left after one year only.”



“I usually talk with my former Real Madrid teammates. I spent the new Year’s eve with Marcelo, I miss them a lot. I become a great player in Madrid. I was among the 11 best footballers of the year and I will always be grateful to them. I hope I can manage to knock Barcelona out of the Champions League and face Real Madrid in the competition.”

