Arsenal staff members: 'Sanchez will not be renewing his deal with the club'
25 February at 21:12Alexis Sanchez's Arsenal future has been in doubt for some time now as his contract is set to expire in 2018. As contract renewal talks between both parties have stalled, Sanchez's future is a very hot topic of late. According to The Sun (via The Times), young Arsenal fans were told by staff members (during a stadium tour) that Sanchez was not going to renew his deal with the club and that he was going to likely leave the club come summer time.
Many clubs have been interested in Sanchez including PSG, Juventus, Inter Milan as well as a few Chinese clubs too. Wenger has tried to convince Sanchez to renew his deal with the club in the past but at the same time, Arsenal know that the 2017 summer will be their last chance to cash in on him (if he does not renew his deal by then).
Arsenal are currently 4th in the EPL standings, only one point up on 5th placed Liverpool.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
