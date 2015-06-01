West Ham flop Simone Zaza has another club interested in his services: Genoa!

Today's editions of La Repubblica and local paper Il Secolo XIX agree that the Grifone is pursuing the former Juventus and Sassuolo man.

Following the departure of Leonardo Pavoletti, Enrico Preziosi’s club sorely needs some weight up front, with Goran Pandev eminently failing to shine this season.

Zaza moved to West Ham this summer on a loan-to-buy deal worth €25 million, but was so bad that the Hammers opted to send him home early, before the 25-year-old could trigger the full transfer.

The striker seemed destined to go to Valencia, only for Italian Coach Cesare Prandelli to be sacked, leaving him in the lurch and the Spanish club uninterested.

Though considered an interesting prospect in Italy, Juventus are so keen to see Zaza earn back some respect that they’re willing to pay part of his salary so that he can shine at Genoa.

The Marassi stadium is known for resurrecting ailing careers (Marco Borriello, anyone?), though for Zaza it would also mean a return to former club Sampdoria, who had him on their books from 2010 to 2013.