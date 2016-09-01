Another European star set for China move as Kalinic agrees to terms with Tianjin Quanjian

Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic has found economic agreement with Chinese clubs Tianjin Quanjian, Sky Italia reports. The Italian broadcasters have exclusively learned that the Croatian front-man has agreed to move to China in January but Fiorentina have yet to find economic agreement with the Chinese Super League side coached by 2006 Italy World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro.



The Croatian has recently agreed a new deal with Fiorentina and a € 50 million release clause has been included in the striker’s new contract with the Serie A side.



Fiorentina could require the Chinese Super League club to meet the player’s minimum transfer fee as La Viola do not want to lose one of their most important players.



​Kalinic joined Fiorentina for just € 5 million in summer 2015 and has been delivering impressing performances with the Artemio Franchi hierarchy having netted 25 goals in 66 games in all competitions, registering 10 assists as well.

