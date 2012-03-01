La Liga continued today with the ongoing duel between Barcelona and Real Madrid fighting it out for the championship. Barca overcame Osasuna in a goal scoring fest, and they continue their fine run of results after having beaten Madrid at the Bernabeu in El Clasico over the weekend. Lionel Messi continued his scoring assault, this time putting two goals past Osasuna in the 7-1 victory. The two goals move Messi to 502 all time with the Catalans, an appropriate response to the huge banner from the fans which thanked the Argentine for his 500 goals.

The win moves Barca to 78 points on 34 games to tie Zidane’s Madrid, although Real still have played one less game than the Catalans. Following the loss to Juventus in the Champions League, Luis Enrique and Barca can now turn their focus to La Liga success and mounting a serious run for the title. It would be a pleasant parting gift for Luis Enrique after an up and down season.