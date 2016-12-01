#TorinoJuve

A lamentarsi del gol regolarissimo della @juventusfc #Ansaldi, proprio lui che ha negato di aver fatto su #Pjanic ad inizio gara. pic.twitter.com/FOWPk2LBvG — Stefano Discreti (@StefanoDiscreti) 18 febbraio 2018

Juventus won the "derby della mole" earlier on today as they beat Torino by a 0-1 score line thanks to an Alex Sandro goal. This was a very heated affair as there was a lot of controversy. A lot of Torino players and fans weren't happy with Bernardeschi's foul on the Alex Sandro goal but there was an even clearer foul that wasn't given against Ansaldi. In the 18th minute of the first half, Ansaldi tackled Pjanic as there was a very physical contact indeed. This was a "killer type tackle" as it could've cost Ansaldi a straight red card. You can view an image of the foul bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.