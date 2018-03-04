Antero Henrique: ‘Neymar the best player in the world’
04 March at 14:45During an interview with French sports newspaper L'Équipe, Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique weighed in on the debate over whether Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world. Indeed, the former FC Porto transfer guru believes Neymar is better than both of them, and is saddened by the fact he will miss the upcoming UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid.
The Portuguese director said: “Obviously, it’s not good that he will miss the game. He’s the best player in the world and is doing a fantastic job for us. He can also help us from the outside. He has a great spirit, and enjoys a fantastic relationship with his teammates, coaching staff and the fans. Though he can’t play, he has sent the players many messages of encouragement.
“It’s not a terribly serious injury – it’s a normal football injury. It’s not a drama, as he will only be absent for a few weeks. The problem is that it came at the worst possible moment, with a crucial match against Real Madrid on the horizon. It would have been better to face them with the best player in the world. Neymar is the leader of the team, so his teammates will give everything for him and for the club.
“Real Madrid is a match that we all hope to enjoy. Everyone is very motivated: fans, players, the press… It’s a very important day for PSG and for Paris, for the city. Together we will achieve great things.”
