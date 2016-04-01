Anthony Martial: French winger happy at Man Utd despite Mourinho criticisms
27 January at 22:45French winger Anthony Martial is happy to stay at Manchester United despite José Mourinho’s recent criticisms. The Special One omitted Martial from Manchester United’s League Cup squad yesterday with the Portuguese tactician who had explained his decision the day before Man Utd’s clash to Hull City.
“ I don’t think he lost his focus - said Mourinho - I just think he didn’t catch with both hands a big opportunity he had.”
Martial, a former AS Monaco star and a France International is being heavily linked with leaving the Old Trafford in the January transfer window but the departure of Memphis Depay has stuck the Frenchman at the club until the end of the season.
According to a report of Sky Sports in England, however, Martial is happy to stay at Manchester United despite his poor relationship with the Special One.
Martial had been linked with a move to Sevilla earlier this month, but Manchester United did not allow the player’s loan move and according to sources of the British broadcasters, Martial is happy to stay at Manchester United until the end of the season.
Sky sources: Anthony Martial is happy at Manchester United and does not want to leave: https://t.co/HQa1R5E9vu pic.twitter.com/A6I5ceFrtd— Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) January 27, 2017
