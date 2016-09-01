Antoine Griezmann: Manchester United prefer offer for Atletico Madrid star
21 December at 13:00Manchester United are interested in signing Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann and, according to a report of The Sun, the Red Devils are ready to offer €70 million to sign the French striker. José Mourinho is a long time admirer of the Colchoneros star and Manchester United are being heavily linked with welcoming the services of the talented 25-year-old ace.
The British tabloid claims that the Red Devils have made contact with a leading agent to agree the player’s transfer fee with the LaLiga giants for next summer.
Atletico Madrid are not open to sell the player in January and will be very reluctant to do without him from the next campaign but Manchester United still want to make an attempt to sign one of the most exciting strikers in Europe at the moment.
Managing to sign Griezman will be an extremely complicated task, but Manchester United are one of the most wealthy clubs in Europe and money is definitely no problem for the Old Trafford outfit that signed Pogba in the most extensive deal in the history of the game last summer.
