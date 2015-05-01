Espero que algun dia podamos volver a jugar juntos amigo ! #Hermano @11carlosV pic.twitter.com/qFt9yDqMcJ — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) April 4, 2017

Atletico Madrid staris a transfer target of Manchester United with José Mourinho who is reportedlyclause at the end of the season. The Frenchman’s entourage, however, has denied that the player has already reached an economic agreement with the Premier League giants.Griezmann is also a very close friend of his compatriot Paul Pogba with the former Juventus ace who is reportedly being tasked with the job of persuading Griezmann to move to the Old Trafford at the end of the season.​Meantime, however, the Atletico Madrid and France star has revealed on Twitter the player he’d like to play with in the future.Paul Pogba, in fact, is not the only close friends Griezmann has in the world of football as former Arsenal promise Carlos Vela is also on very good terms with the France ace.“I hope one day we’ll be playing together again”, Griezmann told Vela through a post on his official Twitter page.