Antonio Conte backs Juventus star to win the Ballon d'Or

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has released an interview with Premium Sport to talk about his future in South West London but also to share his thoughts on his past as a Juventus manager and player.



“I signed a three-year deal with Chelsea last summer and we’ve just begun a new path. The club want to buy new players to strengthen the team which had been built to play the FA Cup, the Premier League and the Carling Cup, not the Champions League.”



“We’ll try to build something positive. We’ve lost players who have made history at the club, such as John Terry. We must do the right choices and build some solid bases. I want to stay at Chelsea and respect my contract with them.”



As for his past as a Juventus player and manager, Conte said: “Working 13 years at Juventus can be really helpful in terms of gaining winning mentality. It’s a big club, with the right environment and mentality. At Juventus you learn how to win games and trophies.”



“Being the best manager in the world is not my priority, I want to give my best with my team. The club comes before me, always.”



Questione dover Buffon’s chances to win the Ballon d’Or, Conte sai: “I would give everything to Gigi.”

