Antonio Conte ‘can’t guarantee’ Hazard will stay at Chelsea next season

Cheslsea star Eden Hazard is a long time target of Real Madrid with the LaLiga giants who are preparing a world record bid to lure the Belgian from the Stamford Bridge in the summer. According to the Guardian, Hazard is Real Madrid’s summer transfer priority and Florentino Perez is planning to spend big to sign the world class winger at the end of the season.



Although Chelsea are planning to offer Hazard a new deal, the player has recently revealed that new contract talks have not taken place yet and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has refused to rule out a possible departure of the Belgian once the current season comes to an end.



“I think that it’s impossible for me to take this responsibility [guarantee that Hazard will stay], not only for Eden but for every single player. In this situation it’s the club who have the final decision. The club has the final word about this situation. I think it’s right for it to be like this.”



“I think Eden is very happy to stay in Chelsea, to stay with us and work with us. I can tell this. But the future? I haven’t a crystal ball, no. I think everything is possible. Everything is possible in football and not only for Eden but for every single player. Everything is possible. You must understand that there are different wills to compare and then to take the decision”, Conte said during a press conference held on Saturday.

