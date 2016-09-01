Antonio Conte: "Chelsea cannot win Premier League this season"

Chelsea's Italian manager Antonio Conte was anything but happy when speaking to Sky Sports after today's defeat at the London Stadium at the hands of West Ham after Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic scored the only game of the match 6 mins into the first half.



Conte ruled out all chances of Chelsea being able to retain their Premier League title saying that "When you lose against Burnley, Crystal Palace and West Ham when they are in a bad position. If you lose points in these games, you are not in the title race. We have to consider that this is the fourth game that we have lost after 16 games. When you lose four games, in my previous experience, it tells me that it’s impossible to stay and fight for the title. In 16 games, to lose four games, it means the target must be another."



Today's defeat means that Chelsea are 11 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City who have a game in hand, against Manchester United at Old Trafford tomorrow.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)