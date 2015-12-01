Antonio Conte Chelsea exit ‘inevitable’

During Sky Sports’ Sunday Supplement show earlier today, The Guardian’s Dominic Fifield discussed Antonio Conte’s uncertain future at Chelsea amid rumours linking him with a return to Italy at the end of the season. The newspaper’s London football correspondent said: “They are unbeaten in ten, have lost one of their last 18 matches, and are still in all four competitions… but there is something not right and their performance yesterday was arguably the worst of the Antonio Conte era, it was so lethargic.



“There is a growing acceptance that Antonio Conte is probably not going to be at Chelsea next season and, at some point, that will impact upon the squad and players’ performances. We have seen this before with Chelsea. Carlo Ancelotti was a dead man walking for six months really, and he was sacked on the final day of the season. And some of the whispers coming out of Italy suggest people expect Conte to depart in the summer and that will have an effect over the second half of the season.”



(Sky Sports)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)