According to Sky Sports, Chelsea is back on the track of Swansea’s Fernando Llorente. The Spanish player would be the perfect combination in attack alongside Alvaro Morata. It would be the second time the players joined forces, as they also played in the Juventus jersey together.

Llorente was a player under Antonio Conte at Juventus, and enjoyed a successful stint in Serie A alongside Carlos Tevez in Juve’s Scudetto winning season. A reunion would almost entirely ensure an exit for Diego Costa, who has been linked heavily with a return to Atletico, even via Milan.



@davidbaleno

David Baleno