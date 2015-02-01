Antonio Conte fuels transfer speculations by claiming that he ‘misses Italy’
28 April at 12:40Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has emerged as one of Inter’s priorities to replace Stafano Pioli. The former Juventus boss is one of Suning’s favourite picks for next season alongside former nerazzurri star Diego Simeone.
Conte has put new Chelsea talks on hold and according to various reports in Italy and England he will only discuss the terms of a contract extension at the end of the season, possibly after winning one or two trophies with the Blues.
The Italian has fuelled transfer speculations claiming that he misses Italy. Conte was interviewed by Italian comic duo Pio e Amedeo during their TV show Emigratis and the manager confirmed that he may consider a return to Italy.
“I miss Italy”, Conte said.
“Would I aver return? I don’t know, now there are many foreign owners...”
According to Repubblica, however, Roman Abramovich is desperate to keep Conte at the club and is going to offer the Italian a contract extension which will also include a € 200 million transfer kitty to make new signings in the summer and strengthen the Blues squad for the 2017/18 Champions League campaign.
