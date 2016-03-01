Chelsea are interested in signing Juventus talent Paulo Dybala, also a target for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Sun claim that Chelsea are ready to hop onto the Dybala bandwagon, and claim that Antonio Conte’s return to the Juventus Stadium on Sunday owed a lot more to the rivalry game with Inter Milan.

The Wapping daily claim, in fact, that Conte got up on 83 minutes and left… just as La Joya was being replaced by Daniele Rugani!

The idea is that Conte would want to replace Diego Costa, whose time at the Bridge looks to be coming to an end. The Blues’ major objective would still be Alvaro Morata, however.

Dybala is currently negotiating with Juventus for a new deal, set to last until 2021 and worth €7.5 million a year. The Argentine star is currently on €3m a year.

Dybala scored 19 Serie A goals last season, and has added five this season, plus another two assists.