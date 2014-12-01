Antonio Conte not happy about Chelsea renewal strategy

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has hinted at being disgruntled with the how the club have handled the contract renewal talks of Belgian international goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.



When asked about the fact that the goalkeeper confirmed that no progress had been made Conte began: "I must be honest, I think that this question is for the club, not for me. I like to give my opinion about technical decisions. It is important for the club to face this issue, to face this contract with Courtois. For sure I can tell that Courtois is one of the best, maybe the best goalkeeper in the world, and he is a player who is very important for Chelsea. I can tell this. But for sure the renewal is a task for the club."



In conclusion the former Juventus manager stated that: "If a big player decides to not sign a new contract it is difficult for a club to try to avoid this issue, but at the same time I think there is space to try to deal with the issue and try to solve the situation. Maybe Sánchez and Özil they are finishing their contracts with Arsenal and it is not simple but every club has to try solve the situations.”