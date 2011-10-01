Chelsea fans can smile again as they finally see their team in the Champions League again. It has been a short absence from Europe for coach Antonio Conte, who after his time with Juventus guided the Italian national team. Now the Italian tactician returns to European football via the Champions League, a tournament the player knows very well. His days with Juve in the 90’s were during an illustrious era for the Old Lady.

ON THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - “It is very important for me to have a good Champions League experience, a competition I’ve known as a footballer, playing four finals and winning only one (in Rome against Ajax). And as a coach with Juve, but it is not the squad of today. We have to be realistic.” The words come with a bittersweet taste and perhaps a hint of jealousy, considering the success of his predecessor Max Allegri on the Bianconeri bench. Allegri has led Juve twice to the Champions League finals, and Conte will be looking back at his lack of success in Europe with Juve as a motivator during his approach with Chelsea.