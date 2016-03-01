Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has used the international break to brush up on his English skills. The Italian tactician headed back home to the sun whilst his stars headed off to represent their respective countries in the latest round of World Cup qualifiers.



The former Juventus and Italy coach was snapped on a beach browsing through a book which aims to give the reader handy tips on how to get to grips with popular English phrases used in football. The title of the book for those who are interested is: Football English: Soccer Vocabulary for Learners of English by Tom Challenger.