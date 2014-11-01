Antonio Conte talks Courtois penalty & Pedro red card after Chelsea Community Shield blow

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was definitely not happy with the Blues’ defeat in the Community Shield against Arsenal.



The Premier League champions lost their second successive Wembley game against the Gunners after the FA Cup final which was lifted by Arsene Wenger’s side only 71 days ago.



Talking to Fox Sports at the end of the game, Conte could not hide his frustration for the defeat but explained Chelsea fans the decision to make Thibaut Cortois kick one of the penalties.



“It can happen. Thibaut was one of our penalty takers and he has missed it. He can score or miss a penalty just like any other player on the pitch.”



As for Pedro’s red card, Conte said: “It was a tough decision, I didn’t see the replay but it is the second time that we finished with one man down against Arsenal. We have to look forward and prepare ourselves for the start of the season.”



Questioned over Chelsea’s transfer summer strategies, Conte said: “I’ve already expressed my opinion on this matter and I don’t want to repeat myself.”

