Antonio Donnarumma: ‘Gigio and I were sad...’

Gigio Donnarumma’s brother Antonio talked to La Gazzetta dello Sport after AC Milan’s 1-0 win the Coppa Italia derby.



The 27-year-old started the game in place of Marco Storari who was expected to replace Donnarumma who has picked up a groin injury.



Antonio joined AC Milan last summer shortly after Gigio’s renewal with AC Milan. Antonio Donnarumma kept a clean sheet yesterday night and could not hide his happiness after the final whistle.



“I’ve always trained well and in silence”, Antonio Donnarumma said.



“I didn’t expect to play and when I was told so it felt a bit strange. Parasite? I was very sad and the same goes for Gigio. He didn’t ask the club to sign me, on the contrary he wanted me to join a team that could give me regular game time.”



“My son will born soon, I dedicate tonight’s saves to my girlfriend. This is the best month of my life.”

