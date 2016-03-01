Arab investment could be key to AC Milan revival

AC Milan’s new management structure is undergoing yet more heavy scrutiny, as the club looks to recover from a disastrous week in which the Gigio Donnarumma saga escalated, UEFA rejected their Voluntary Agreement and Hellas Verona consigned them to a 3-0 defeat in Serie A.



Meanwhile, Yonghong Li continues to say nothing and offers Rossoneri fans no reassurances whatsoever over their club’s short and long-term future. Even yesterday, his right-hand man Han Li left the Bentegodi alongside CEO Marco Fassone in complete silence.



Should the aforementioned Mr. Li fail to repay the €383 million (plus interest) he owes to the Elliot fund by October 2018, the Diavolo could well be set for another change of ownership. An Arab consortium is keeping tabs on the situation, and could ask for changes to be implemented at the club before they commit to helping it refinance.



Fabio Capello no longer seems as likely to take charge of the team, but another famous face from Milan’s past could be set for a surprise return to Milanello. With Kaká having announced his retirement from playing football, Fassone is keen to offer him a key role at the club.



