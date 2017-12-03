Arda Turan: agent of Arsenal target reveals offers from England and Italy
03 December at 16:25Arda Turan is on the verge of leaving Barcelona as the Turkey International has yet to play one single minute with Barcelona in the current campaign.
The 30-year-old has been spotted in London with his agent amid talks that he could soon move to Arsenal to end his Barcelona nightmare.
The player’s agent has confirmed that the player could be leaving the Camp Nou in the January transfer window revealing that there are already offers by some clubs around Europe: “There are teams who want Arda," Ahmet Bulut told the Spanish paper.
"We have offers from England, Spain and Italy and within 15 days, the situation will be clear. The two clearest options are a loan and a permanent deal."
Arda joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and has gone on to win one LaLiga title, two Copa del Rey trophies and a Spanish Super Cup. His time at the Camp Nou, however, seems to have come to an end. His future will be known soon.
