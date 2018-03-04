Davide Astori's death shook the entire world of football, most importantly the Italian Serie A. Everyone has been thinking about him as he was a well known player within the Italian league. Other than Fiorentina, the Italian national team defender also played for AC Milan (in their youth sector), Cagliari and Roma. Here is what Matteo Ardemagni (who is now with Avellino) had to say on the matter : "We grew up together...I will miss you so much. RIP my friend...". You can view his original message bellow...