After a disappointing match and result against Manchester United on the weekend, Stan Collymore of The Daily Mirror questions the fight of Chelsea’s three most integral players. He points out Diego Costa, Eden Hazard, and Cesc Fabregas as the players responsible for hinging the season for Chelsea as they continue to challenge for the Premier League title. After the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United, Collymore specifically pointed out that Hazard was able to be man marked out of the game, and Fabregas was less than convincing as a substitute. Costa’s goals have slowed as well.

As the season winds down and the FA Cup clouds up the already busy Premier League fixtures, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will need special efforts from his most important and influential players. While some of the lot seem destined to replicate the concentration and fight of their Italian leader, the abilities and effectiveness of Costa and Hazard to create chances up front and remain intent on being the first line of defense remains in question. As pointed out by Collymore, the Chelsea defense has lost its determination of late, and they will need to find that front to back organization should they want to vie with Tottenham for the top spot in the next two months.