Last night’s Borussia Dortmund - Monaco game was interrupted by a terrorist attack yesterday, but it looks like blaming Islamists may be misleading.

The local team’s bus was struck by three explosions, injuring Catalan defender Marc Bartra.

Initially, suspicion gravitated towards Muslim extremists, who seemed to be inculpated by a letter found on site. Now, however, a report in the Fatto Quotidiano claims that German investigators believe that the letter could be a diversion, and that anti-fascist or even Nazi groups may have been involved.

A second letter - which is very reminiscent of the AntiFa style - is being analysed. It claims the attack is a “symbol” of BVB’s politics, the club being guilty of not taking a stand against racist, right-wing and Nazi elements on the right of the fanbase.

It is the latter who are also suspected of involvement. The Sueddeutsche Zeitung writes that CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has been threatened in the past by Neo-Nazi hooligan groups “0231 Riot” and “Northside”.

Banned from the stadium recently by Watzke, threatening graffitti have gone up all around the Ruhr, in which it is written that the CEO will “end up in a car boot”, a clear reference to the terrorist actions that have rocked Germany and Italy in the past.