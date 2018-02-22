Argentina ace reveals Juve and Real Madrid interest
11 April at 14:20Zenit star Leandro Paredes talked to RMC Sport admitting that he could move to either Real Madrid or Juventus in the summer.
Both clubs have been linked with welcoming his services and the former Roma star admitted that his future could be far from Russia: “I have many friends at Juventus and a it could be easier for me to move to Juventus. Real Madrid, however, is a team with many champions and it be exciting for a young player like me to move there.”
“Right now I am focused on the Russian league but I don’t know what can happen at the end of the season. It’s important to know that two big clubs like Juve and Real want to sign me but I think to focus on myself without any distraction. I will take a decision about my future after the World Cup but it would be hard to choose between Juve and Real Madrid. I need to see the offers on the table and take the best decision.”
Go to comments