Zenit star Leandro Paredes talked to RMC Sport admitting that he could move to either Real Madrid or Juventus in the summer. ​Both clubs have been linked with welcoming his services and the former Roma star admitted that his future could be far from Russia: “I have many friends at Juventus and a it could be easier for me to move to Juventus. Real Madrid, however, is a team with many champions and it be exciting for a young player like me to move there.”“Right now I am focused on the Russian league but I don’t know what can happen at the end of the season. It’s important to know that two big clubs like Juve and Real want to sign me but I think to focus on myself without any distraction. I will take a decision about my future after the World Cup but it would be hard to choose between Juve and Real Madrid. I need to see the offers on the table and take the best decision.”