Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli has released his official squad list for the upcoming World Cup qualification matches against Peru and Ecuador. The tactician has again chosen to bring young Serie A stars Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi, both of whom were recipients of some harsh attention from Colombia legend Tino Asprilla after their last qualifier. There is no room for Juventus’ attacker Gonzalo Higuain, as Sampaoli overlooks him once again.

Goalkeepers: Romero, Guzman, Marchesin

Defenders: Fazio, Mammana, Pezzella, Mascherano, Otamendi, Mercado.

Midfielders: Acuna, Di Maria, Biglia, Paredes, Banega, Alejandro Gomez, Salvio, Rigoni.

Forwards: Messi, Aguero, Icardi, Dybala.