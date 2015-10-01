Argentina call Dybala, Icardi, and Papu Gomez for WC qualifiers, but no space for Higuain
Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli has released his official squad list for the upcoming World Cup qualification matches against Peru and Ecuador. The tactician has again chosen to bring young Serie A stars Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi, both of whom were recipients of some harsh attention from Colombia legend Tino Asprilla after their last qualifier. There is no room for Juventus’ attacker Gonzalo Higuain, as Sampaoli overlooks him once again.
Goalkeepers: Romero, Guzman, Marchesin
Defenders: Fazio, Mammana, Pezzella, Mascherano, Otamendi, Mercado.
Midfielders: Acuna, Di Maria, Biglia, Paredes, Banega, Alejandro Gomez, Salvio, Rigoni.
Forwards: Messi, Aguero, Icardi, Dybala.
[ELIMINATORIAS] Jorge Sampaoli dio a conocer la lista de jugadores del exterior convocados para los partidos ante Perú y Ecuador. pic.twitter.com/gOqDz19R1J— Selección Argentina (@Argentina) September 15, 2017
