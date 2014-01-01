Argentina coach Sampaoli: "Dybala & Messi can play together"

Argentina's national team coach Jorge Sampaoli stated during a press conference that Juventus Paulo Dybala and FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi can play together up front for the Albiceleste when the FIFA World Cup kick off next summer in Russia.



The former Sevilla coach stated that "in January we will begin to work on the relationship on the pitch between Dybala and Messi. Paulo can also play as a number 9, I am certain that they will do great things together."



Sampaoli then turned to the reason why Dybala's team-mate at Juventus Gonzalo Higuain has been excluded from the squad stating that "Higuain is not of use to me in the short term, not because of a lack in his ability but because there is too much pressure on him from certain fans but in the lon term he will be evaluated on his performances like any other player."



In conclusion Sampaoli was asked about Mauro Icardi stating that: "I have not excluded Mauro Icardi from my calculations due to the fact that he was not physicallt fit during the friendly match against Russia.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)