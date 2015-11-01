Argentina coach to finally meet Mauro Icardi over possible national team call-up

Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza is travelling to Italy to attend the game everybody is being waiting for in Italy right now: Juventus-Inter. The Serie A giants will meet at the J Stadium on Sunday night with Juventus that are enjoying a four-point lead over second-placed Roma (with one match in hand), whilst Inter have won their last eight Serie A games.



Bauza will be on the stands of the J Stadium on Sunday night and will also visit Inter’s training ground tomorrow. The Argentina national team coach has scheduled a meeting with the nerazzurri technical staff as well as with Argentinian striker Mauro Icardi who has yet to make his senior Argentina debut.



The meeting was organized by Inter Vice-president Javier Zanetti and Bauza has decided to travel to Italy to personally monitor the performances of the 23-year-old hit-man who has 69 goals in 134 appearances in his Inter career. Bauza’s Italian trip suggests that Icardi could soon receive his first senior Argentina national team call-up.

