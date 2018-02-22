Argentina-Italy: predicted line-ups, Messi set to start on bench?

Argentina and Italy play a friendly game at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium tonight. The azzurri interim coach Gigi Di Bigio will make his debut in charge of Italy national team tonight and the majority of Italian papers confirm Italy will line-up with a 4-3-3 system.



Antonio Candreva and Lorenzo Insigne are set to start on the wings with Ciro Immobile starting as a sole striker up front. Jorginho will be the azzurri’s regista tonight and Marco Verratti is set to start as a centre-left midfielder. AC Milan star Lucas Biglia will start in the middle of the park with Argentina alongside former Roma ace Leandro Paredes.



As for Argentina, Olé reports Leo Messi could start tonight’s game on the bench due to a muscle inflammation.



Argentina-Italy: predicted line-ups

Italy (4-3-3): Buffon; Florenzi, Bonucci, Rugani, Spinazzola; Parolo, Jorginho, Verratti; Candreva, Immobile, Insigne.



Argentina (4-3-3): Romero; Mercado, Otamendi, Fazio, Tagliafico; Paredes, Biglia, Lanzini; Messi, Higuain, Di Maria.

