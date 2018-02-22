Argentina, Sampaoli: 'Coaching Messi gives me great pleasure'
26 March at 17:50
During an interview with Clarín – the largest newspaper in Argentina – Jorge Sampaoli has discussed the pride he takes from being able to coach Lionel Messi, though he acknowledges it is also a huge responsibility to be in charge of a team containing someone many would argue is the greatest player in the history of football. Here is what he had to say:
“It is almost as if people are pointing a gun at Messi’s head and, if Argentina don’t win, they will start firing bullets at him. I cannot take advantage of his talent. I know I have to coach the best player in history. Working with a guy who has been the best in the world for ten years changes your way of working. It’s hard to fulfil my role when dealing with someone who knows he is better than I am. It’s a huge responsibility but also a great pleasure.
“It is more complicated to make a team work with players who have to play alongside Messi than to devise a collective plan with normal players. That said, it is clear that anyone would rather have Messi in their team. Barcelona are where they are because of Messi, whose ability to stay at the top of his game for so long puts him above the rest. The big difference between Leo and the rest of the big stars in football history is his love for the game – it is unparalleled.”
