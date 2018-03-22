Argentina: Sampaoli confirms Dybala and Icardi World Cup snub?
22 March at 17:10Paulo Dybala could not take part to the World Cup next summer, according to reports in Spain. The Argentinean is reported not to be among Jorge Sampaoli’s first choices up front and both him and Mauro Icardi could be left out of Argentina’s World Cup squad.
The Argentinean coached talked to media ahead of tomorrow’s game against Italy and confirmed Dybala has had some issues to settle in well in the team.
“We thought Dybala was one of the best players of Argentina but we had some problems eventually. He is having a few issues to adapt to our style which is completely different from Juventus’. He is struggling to settle in well. Said that, I’ve always given him a call-up. That’s the first time I drop him. Let’s see if he will prove to be better than somebody else.”
Sampaoli took a swipe to Mauro Icardi as well: “Mauro is a played we had chosen but something didn’t work. He is not on good terms with some of his teammates. I am not saying that I won’t give him a call-up but we can’t afford to wait nobody. National teams have no time. Mauro scored four goals last week-end and if this will be his form I may struggle to make my decisions.”
“As for Higuain, I think he is really improved. He will have to prove what kind of player he is during the World Cup: one of the best strikers in the World.”
Go to comments