Argentina, Sampaoli says that Messi has a gun to his head

Jorge Sampaoli's Argentina are coming off a 2-0 win against Di Biagio's Italy national team. Here is what he had to say as he spoke to Clarin about a few Argentine topics:



"Messi? He has a gun to his head. The pressure is on him as he knows that if he doesn't win it, he will receive a lot of critics. I am lucky to have him as I consider him to be the best football player in the history of the game. He has been on top of the world for 10 years now, he is amazing. It's hard for me to tell him things as he knows that he is better than me. Even so, it's an honor for me to coach him. Everyone would want to have him wthin their squad so we know that we are lucky. Messi doesn't only have an incredible talent but it is his love for the game that seperates him from other great players...".



Sampaoli did also say in another interview with the press that "Dybala is an idea and he is an option for us". Dybala has to be pleased as he might participate in this summer's World Cup with Argentina after all...