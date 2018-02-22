Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli has named his Argentina squad for the upcoming friendlies with Italy and Spain.



Inter striker Mauro Icardi is absent and so is Atalanta play-maker Papu Gomez. Another high-profile omission is Juventus frontman Paulo Dybala although he has only just returned to the Bianconeri squad following an injury lay-off.



His team-mate Gonzalo Higuain however, is in the team. Here’s the squad in full:



Goalkeepers: Romero, Guzman, Caballero



Defenders: Rojo, Funes Mori, Fazio, Otamendi, Acuna, Salvio, Tagliafico, Mercado

​

Midfielders: Mascherano, Paredes, Lanzini, Lo Celso, Biglia, Banega, Di Maria



Forwards: Higuain, Messi, Aguero, Perotti

​

