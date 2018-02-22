Latest Argentina squad announced - Icardi & Dybala out, Higuain in
01 March at 21:15
Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli has named his Argentina squad for the upcoming friendlies with Italy and Spain.
Inter striker Mauro Icardi is absent and so is Atalanta play-maker Papu Gomez. Another high-profile omission is Juventus frontman Paulo Dybala although he has only just returned to the Bianconeri squad following an injury lay-off.
His team-mate Gonzalo Higuain however, is in the team. Here’s the squad in full:
Goalkeepers: Romero, Guzman, Caballero
Defenders: Rojo, Funes Mori, Fazio, Otamendi, Acuna, Salvio, Tagliafico, Mercado
Midfielders: Mascherano, Paredes, Lanzini, Lo Celso, Biglia, Banega, Di Maria
Forwards: Higuain, Messi, Aguero, Perotti
[SELECCIÓN MAYOR] Estos son los jugadores del exterior convocados por Jorge Sampaoli para los amistosos ante Italia y España. pic.twitter.com/omtycsS4cL— Selección Argentina (@Argentina) March 1, 2018
