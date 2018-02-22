Argentina vs Italy 1-0 | Banega put his side in front...

Argentina and Italy will face off against one another tonight at the Etihad stadium in Manchester. This will be Luigi Di Biagio's first game as Interim azzurri coach as he takes over from Ventura for the time being. Gigi Buffon will be making his return to the national team as Gigio Donnarumma should be on the bench. Pescara's former trio composed of Verratti-Insigne and Immobile should all start for the Azzurri tonight. Sampaoli did not call up Mauro Icardi or Paulo Dybala for their upcoming games as Lionel Messi might also miss this game. He has a slight muscular issue as the superstar won't likely be risked for this friendly game. Lo Celso might get the start instead of Messi as Juve's Gonzalo Higuain will lead the Argentina attack. AC Milan's Lucas Biglia will also be there as he will be their midfield leader. You can follow the action with us here on Calciomercato.com as kick-off is set for 20H45 Italy time.



Here are the confirmed starting lineups:



Argentina: Caballero; Bustos, Otamendi, Fazio, Tagliafico; Paredes, Biglia; Lanzini, Lo Celso, Di Maria; Higuain.



Italy: Buffon; Florenzi, Bonucci, Rugani, De Sciglio; Parolo, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne.