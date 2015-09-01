Erik Lamela is set to leave the club this summer over a disagreement about his current hip injury. The 25-year-old has been out of action at White Hart Lane since last October with the player claiming that he requires surgery to fix the problem.

Lamela is believed to have turned to former club Roma last January for treatment on his injury but this made no difference. As he enters the final year of his contract in North London, it looks as though Spurs will look to cash in on the player this summer.



The Argentine international has made 88 appearances for the club since his £25.7 million move from Roma in 2013, scoring 19 goals. His current coach Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that the player is now “100 per cent” adding that his problem is just a physical one rather than a personal issue.