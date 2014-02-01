Hernan Crespo has advised England star Harry Kane to quit Tottenham Hotspur if he wants to win silverware. In an exclusive interview with

Crespo explained that; ““Harry Kane is a great striker but he's just like Tottenham. You need to win. If you win you are a great striker, you need to win. He's demonstrated he's very important. It's like Alan Shearer - a big striker but with Blackburn, bang, he won. After that, boom, national team, big. If you win, you're another level. Kane needs to help the team win trophies and to do it with Tottenham would be great.”



He continued; “He tried to do it last year and didn’t. If it doesn't happen, Harry Kane must change. He must. He must move to win, to a big team, to Chelsea, although Chelsea would be difficult. Maybe Manchester City, why not? Manchester United after signing Romelu Lukaku would be difficult. Next season, everything could change with Kane.”