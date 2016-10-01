

Argentine football is facing another crisis after talks to avoid a players strike collapsed on Friday. The BBC reports that two top-flight matches, Rosario Central v Godoy Cruz and San Lorenzo v Belgrano were called off as the country’s football goes into financial meltdown.

Many clubs have been unable to pay their players’ salaries for several months and the footballers’ union has stated that the strike will continue until their members are paid what they are owed. The strike is likely to affect over 200 clubs in the country.



The crisis began when senior officials at the country’s football association (AFA) were implicated in a corruption scandal involving television rights. The season has already been delayed by a month and last night should have been the opening of the new campaign.



The Argentine government tried to step in to avoid a boycott by making a $22 million payment to the AFA on Thursday. The players union however, say that the money is not enough explaining that many club presidents had spent and borrowed more money than they should have.