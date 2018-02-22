Argentine starlet reveals why Inter remain far from his thoughts
07 May at 13:45After scoring yet another goal against Superliga Argentina rivals Estudiantes, Lautaro Martínez explained why he cannot afford to think too much about his upcoming move to Serie A giants Inter. Here is what he had to say during an interview with FOX Sports Argentina in the immediate aftermath of Racing Club’s 2-1 victory:
“It was a very important win for us. We had to win because, as things stand, we will not qualify for the Copa Libertadores next season. We needed to win all three points. I do not think about the future. I continue to give 100% for Racing, because I have a lot of responsibility to do well here.
“When I step on to the pitch, I always try to give my best to defend these colours. I do not think about anything other than giving my best for this club. I train every day to improve. I cannot afford to think about anything but Racing.”
(FOX Sports Argentina)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
