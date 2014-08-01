The impending arrival of Mbappe from Monaco could mean a domino effect for PSG,

as reports from Le10Sport

note that the Parisian club could be ready to offload Julian Draxler. The most interested club is thought to be Borussia Dortmund, who interestingly have just lost their young starlet Dembele to Barcelona following Neymar’s exit to PSG. This could be the final move in a triangle of player movement, among the German, Spanish, and French clubs. The will of the ex Schalke player has not been revealed, but the arrivals of Neymar and Mbappe will not likely comfort him.