‘Arrogant and irritating’, Italian papers hit out at Bonucci

Leonardo Bonucci is considered one of the guiltiest AC Milan players for yesterday’s defeat against Sampdoria. The Italian centre-back failed to impress in the Marassi clash and player ratings published by Italian media today reflect the poor performance of the former Juventus star.



Il Corriere dello Sport, Tuttosport and La Gazzetta dello Sport had no mercy for Bonucci whose highest mark is the Gazzetta dello Sport’s 5/10.



Here’s the full translation of the papers’ judgments on the 30-year-old,



Gazzetta dello Sport 5: He makes way too many long passes, he doesn’t move when Sampdoria score both goals.



Tuttosport 4: He launches Sampdoria with a wrong pass but luckily VAR overturns the penalty decision. He is irritating due to his protests and shows arrogance too.



Corriere dello Sport 4,5: He hardly get long passes right, he is failing to justify his price-tag.



​Bonucci joined AC Milan from Juventus for € 42 million last summer.

