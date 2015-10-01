Arsenal 0 - 1 Liverpool: Tops & Flops of the first half

Liverpool lead after the first half at the Emirates Stadium in their Premier League away fixture against Arsenal after Philippe Coutinho's lob header gave the Reds the lead in a match they have been dominating.



Jurgen Klopp's men have been often criticized for poor defending but they have not put a foot wrong defensively whilst showing why they are dubbed as the best counter-attacking side in Europe. Arsene Wenger's Arsenal have been confused defensively and impotent when moving forward.



TOPS:



Philippe Coutinho: When he playes like he has done in the first half it is not difficult to understand why FC Barcelona are desparate to sign him. Such an intelligent player as well as technically gifted.



Emre Can: The spider in the web of Liverpool's midfield. Wins balls, plays intelligent passes and ties together Klopp's defence with the attacking players up front.



Mohamed Salah: The former Chelsea winger has ran Arsenal youngster Ainsley Maitland Niles ragged in the first half who is not getting much help from his more experienced teammates.



FLOPS



Arsenal's defence: It has been said so many times before it has become a mantra. Does Arsene Wenger even practice defensive exercises during the week? Arsenal split open so often and so wide the North Korean Army could have paraded unattacked through the middle of their defence countless times.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)