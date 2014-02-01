Arsenal 0 - 2 Manchester United: Tops & flops of the first half

José Mourinho's Manchester United are ahead by two goals after the first half against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in tonight's Premier League fixture. Two mistakes from Wenger's defence resulted in two goals as the Red Devils are well on their way to an important three points.



It sounds like a self-fulfilling prophecy by now but remains true nonetheless: Arsenal dominate possession and create a lot of chances but inefficiency in front of goal coupled with individual mistakes defensively and a José Mourinho side pouncing on those gifts offered by Arsene Wenger's team like a cobra on its prey, are the main reasons behind United's two goal lead.



The first goal came about when Kolasinac was easily dispossessed by Valencia who played a one-two with Pogba before firing home behind Petr Cech. The second goal was identical to the first only swap Kolasinac for Mustafi, Lingaard for Valencia and Martial with Pogba.



TOPS



Paul Pogba: The Frenchman has been so sorely missed by Mourinho and it is easy to understand why. High intensity, craft, vision and intelligence coupled with fighting spirit and ball winning. Forms a formidable partnership in the middle of the pitch with...



Nemanja Matic: Was rumoured to miss the match due to injury which worried Mourinho and the Manchester United faithful. His performance in the first half adds weight to the claim that he may be United's most important player.



Alexandre Lacazette: So important for Arsenal's attack. Combined ability of brilliant target play with good technique and brilliant movement. Still misses a bit too many chances in front of goal but offers so much else to compensate.



FLOPS



Shkodran Mustafi: Looked like he got injured when United doubled their lead but it was his indecisiveness and carelesness which created that chance from absolutely nothing.



Sead Kolasinac: His nonchalance and incompetence completely flipped the script in United's favour gifting Valencia that first goal.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)