Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United: Arsenal review & player ratings

A nightmare start cost the Gunners in a massive way on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium, as Arsene Wenger's crew conceded further ground in the Premier League title race.



Manchester United topped Arsenal, 3-1, in North London after a Antonio Valencia and Jesse Lingard's two goals handed the visitors all three points.



Lingard recorded his brace when he tapped home an easy finish in the 63rd minute, following Paul Pogba's fantastic run down the right side of the Arsenal penalty area.



The hosts came out flying in the second half, and Alexandre Lacazette blasted home from inside the United penalty area, after Alexis Sanchez brilliantly picked out a long ball towards Aaron Ramsey.



Valencia handed the visitors the lead in the fourth minute when the Ecuadorian blasted a low, powerful shot between the legs of Petr Cech. Then, Lingard doubled the advantage after a critical mistake at the back cost Arsenal just minutes later.



Man United was reduced to 10 men for the final quarter half after Paul Pogba was sent off for a nasty challenge on Arsenal's Hector Bellerin.



David de Gea did everything he could to ensure Mourinho's side came out in front on Saturday, with the Spanish international making an astonishing 14 saves throughout the match.



The Red Devils nearly found a third goal in the 51st minute when Lingard found himself one-on-one with Petr Cech, but the Arsenal keeper got a vital touch on the ball before it bounced off the post.



Arsenal was uncertain if Alexandre Lacazette would feature on the day, but the Frenchman did in fact make the first XI for Wenger and had a massive impact for the Gunners.



The 25-year-old nearly scored in the 31st minute, when Lacazette had his close-range shot parried onto the crossbar by David de Gea, before Granit Xhaka's follow-up attempt was curled just wide of the goal.



The Gunners will reconvene on Thursday when Arsenal closes out the UEFA Europa League group stage against BATE Borisov.



Meanwhile, Man United takes on CSKA Moscow on Tuesday in the Champions League before facing rivals Manchester City next weekend.



Arsenal ratings (1-10)



Cech: 5 -- Should have done better on Valencia's opener, but not much he could do on the final two goals.



Koscielny: 4 -- Looked a shell of himself when facing Lukaku's strength and pace of Lingard and Martial.



Mustafi: 3 -- Awful giveaway at the back, which directly led to United's second goal.



Monreal: 5 -- Was dangerous down the wings throughout.



Bellerin: 6 -- Took the brunt of Pogba's late challenge, but looked good when he got forward. Had several chances saved.



Ramsey: 6 -- Unbelievably unselfish play to find Lacazette for Arsenal's first goal.



Xhaka: 5 -- The Swiss midfielder was quite creative, especially early on in the match.



Kolasinac: 4 -- Almost nonexistent outside of one first-half shot.



Ozil: 6 -- Put himself in some dangerous positions, but De Gea came out on top in most of their encounters.



Sanchez: 6 -- Delivered the brilliant cross to get Arsenal's opener, but the Chilean didn't have a say in much else.



Lacazette: 8 -- The Frenchman was by far the best player on the pitch for Arsenal.

Matt Reed (@MattReedFutbol)