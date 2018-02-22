Arsenal 3-1 AC Milan (5-1): Final player ratings

Following an intense second leg, Arsenal emerged victorious as they defeated AC Milan 3-1; winning 5-1 on aggregate.



The match was not without its share of controversy. Only seconds after Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu gave the visitors a 1-0 lead, and hope for an improbable comeback, Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck won a questionable penalty.



After crossing paths with Milan defender Ricardo Rodriguez in the penalty area, the Englishman went to turf. Immediately folks took to Twitter to disagree with the call, which gave birth to the hashtag #WelDeck.



After many protests by Milan players, #WelDeck slotted home the penalty to restore Arsenal’s two-goal aggregate advantage before halftime.



Here are the player ratings for both sides:



ARSENAL

GK: Ospina – 6.0

RB: Bellerin – 6.5

CB: Mustafi – 6.5

CB: Koscielny – 6.0

LB: Monreal – 6.5

CM: Ramsey – 6.5

CM: Xhaka – 7.0

AMR: Ozil – 7.0

AMC: Wilshere – 6.0

AML: Mkhitaryan – 7.0

CF: The Oscar…erm, Welbeck – 8.5



Subs:

Chambers – 6.5

Elneny – 6.0



AC MILAN:

GK: Donnarumma – 6.0

RB: Borini – 6.5

CB: Bonucci – 6.5

CB: Romagnoli – 6.0

LB: Rodriguez – 6.0

RM: Suso – 6.5

CM: Kessie – 7.0

CM: Montolivo – 7.0

LM: Calhanoglu – 7.5

CF: Andre Silva – 6.5

CF: Cutrone – 6.0



Sub:

Kalinic – 6.0

Bonaventura – 6.0