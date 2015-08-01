Arsenal 2 - 2 Chelsea: Player ratings

After a thrilling 90 minutes of football at the Emirates, Arsenal and Chelsea shared the points thanks to Spanish full-back Bellerin's last minute equalizer.



The first half ended goalless thanks to equal parts fantastic goalkeeping by Chelsea's Courtois and poor finishing by his teammate Alvaro Morata. In the second half the scoreline reflected the match as a whole when both teams scored twice.



Below are the ratings for each player:



ARSENAL:



Petr Cech - 6,5: Good saves througout without making anything out of the ordinary. His poor record regarding penalties continue since joining Arsenal.



Rob Holding - 6: Decent performance, made no real blunders nor did he do anything out of the ordinary.



Shkodran Mustafi - 6: Had a difficult night trying to clean up behind his other central defender colleague and did alright. Nothing spectacular.



Callum Chambers - 4: Had Arsenal fans fuming throughout the night due to his abysmal defending. Can't call it schoolboy defending as even a schoolboy would have played better,



Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 7: Maurads down the flank making life very difficult for Victor Moses.



Jack Wilshere - 7: How many times have Arsenal fans seen him do what he did tonight and think 'Jack is back' before him suffering another injury. Hopefully this time he can stay fit.



Granit Xhaka - 6: An enigma. Plays such intelligent passes and so good when at his best only to turn around and be unable to make a simple 4 yard pass.



Hector Bellerin - 6: Leaky and shaky defensively but made up for it tonight by scoring a beautiful equalizer in the dying minutes of the match.



Alexis Sanchez - 7: Lethal when he can attack space with the ball at his feet against any opponent. Unlucky not to score.



Mesut Özil - 7: His passing and vision is unique. Such an important player for any team he plays for.



Alexandre Lacazette - 7: Quite possibly the best signing Wenger has made in almost a decade. Strong in the air, quick feet, technical and Zlatan-like ability to shift his weight and get a shot on goal.



Substitutes: Danny Welbeck (6) and Theo Walcott (N/A).



CHELSEA:



Thibaut Courtis - 7: Made a few saves in the first half particularly that were nothing sheer of breathtaking. Cant be blamed for any of the goals.



Cesar Azpilicueta - 6,5: When watching him play it is hard to remember that he was signed as a full-back once upon a time.



Andreas Christensen - 7: Another impressive performance by the young Dane who continues to develop under Conte into one of the best central defenders in the Premier League.



Gary Cahill - 6,5: The veteran defender struggled at times but managed to get back due to sheer determination and willpower.



Victor Moses - 5,5: A poor performance by the Nigerain who was bullied by Ainsley Maitland-Niles throughout the match until he was brought off for Zappacosta.



Tiemoue Bakayoko - 5,5: Struggled to keep up with Arsenal's passing as well as their midfielders.



N'Golo Kante - 6: Despite struggling for most of the match he has an incredible ability to somehow get himself in the right place at the right time.



Cesc Fabregas - 6,5: Missed an absolute sitter but did well helping Chelsea retain possession.



Marcos Alonso - 7: Another match another goal for the tireless Spanish wingback who covers almost every inch of the pitch during a match.



Eden Hazard - 7,5: Gave a brilliant performance, particularly in the second half. No wonder Zidane and Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to break the bank to sign him.



Alvaro Morata - 4,5: Unwatchable. Poor finishing, poor decision making, poor movement. So out of form Conte should bench him as an act of kindness.



Substitutes: Davide Zappacosta (7), Danny Drinkwater (6,5) and Willian (6).

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)